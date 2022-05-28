Ted Sarandos Defends Controversial Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais Specials: “Everything’s Not Going to Be for Everybody”

Ted Sarandos is once again defending Dave Chapelle, as well as Ricky Gervais’ recent controversial comedy special, pointing to Netflix’s position on free speech.

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times published Saturday spanning everything from bidding wars to his childhood in Arizona, the streamer’s co-CEO spoke about the backlash to the comedians’ most recent Netflix specials. Both have been criticized by viewers as well as LGBTQ advocacy groups for their content referencing trans people.

Sarandos’ stance was similar to those he’s taken in the past, both in public comment and in company-wide communications, telling the Times, “I think it’s very important to the American culture generally to have free expression.” He went on to point to the diversity of the streamer’s subscriber base, saying Netflix is programming widely but not for everybody with everything they distribute.

“We’re programming for a lot of diverse people who have different opinions and different tastes and different styles, and yet we’re not making everything for everybody,” he said. “We want something for everybody but everything’s not going to be for everybody.”

Sarandos also suggested that “the only way comedians can figure out where the line is,” according to Times columnist Maureen Dowd, is by “crossing the line every once in a while.”

As for standing by Chappelle, Sarandos stated that because of the company’s stance, backing him “wasn’t hard in that way.”

“And rarely do you get the opportunity to put your principles to the test,” he continued. “It was an opportunity to take somebody, like in Dave’s case, who is, by all measure, the comedian of our generation, the most popular comedian on Netflix for sure. Nobody would say that what he does isn’t thoughtful or smart. You just don’t agree with him.”

According to Dowd, Sarandos took the same stance with the SuperNature special, writing that the co-CEO said his remarks about Chappelle applied to Gervais.

The company’s free speech stance, reiterated in a new corporate culture memo — which includes the line, “If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you” — that was released following Chappelle being attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is a Joke festival, earned him support among conservatives.

When asked about becoming a “conservative hero” in relation to the company’s stance on speech, Sarandos said, “It used to be a very liberal issue, so it’s an interesting time that we live in.”

Beyond Chappelle, Gervais and Netflix’s stance on free speech, Sarandos also spoke to the company’s falling stock prices in 2011 — something that happened again a decade later. Speaking about the 75 percent drop, which came on the heels of Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings creating Qwikster, a separate company designed to handle the DVD business, Sarandos (then the streamer’s chief content officer) called it “horrifying, disappointing and embarrassing.”

However, according to the Times, he indicated the company had spent too much time openly examining failures.

“How much time do you spend licking your wounds?” Sarandos said. “Let’s have that burned into our memory, but we’ve got to move on and move fast.”