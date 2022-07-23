Zack Snyder to Guest Star on ‘Teen Titans Go!’ (Exclusive)

Zack Snyder is making his way to Teen Titans Go!

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League director will be guest starring on an upcoming episode of the popular Cartoon Network series; the news coming Saturday out of San Diego Comic-Con during the “Cartoon Network: Winner Takes” presentation.

The Teen Titans Go! panel featured executive producer Pete Michail and voice cast members Greg Cipes (Beast Boy) and Tara Strong (Raven).

Snyder will appear as himself in the series’ 365th episode, titled, “365!” In the chapter, the Titans want their 365th episode to be extra special, so they head to the Warner Bros. Studio lot to find a director. Enter Snyder. The episode will premiere this fall on Cartoon Network.

It was also announced during the SDCC panel that iconic hip-hop group De La Soul would make their return to Teen Titans Go! in season eight for another guest appearance. Details about the group’s cameo will be shared at a later date.

The group previously appeared as themselves in a season six episode titled, “Don’t Press Play.” The last time De La Soul was on the series, they were helped by the Titans after the rappers’ music was stolen by an alien.

Teen Titans Go!, which premiered in 2013, is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Executive producers include Peter Michail and Sam Register.