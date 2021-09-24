MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’ to Return With Sequel Movie, New ‘Wolf Pack’ Series

MTV’s Teen Wolf is being revived with a new sequel movie coming to Paramount+.

The show’s creator, writer and producer Jeff Davis has made a new multi-year overall deal with the streamer that includes a movie following up on the 2011 show’s six seasons. Talks are underway with the show’s original cast. The series originally included Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Dylan O’Brien.

Here’s the logline of the movie: “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

The company released a teaser video for the film:

In addition, Davis is developing a new series, Wolf Pack, based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

Also, a previously announced Aeon Flux animated series is being reworked into a live-action series.

Starting in December, the 100-episode Teen Wolf library will be available to stream on Paramount+ in key global markets.