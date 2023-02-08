Hugh Laurie Boards Apple TV+’s ‘Tehran’

The International Emmy-winning drama Tehran is getting a third season at Apple TV+ — and adding another Emmy nominee to its cast.

The tech giant’s streaming service has renewed Tehran for its third season and will add Hugh Laurie to its cast for the coming run. His casting follows that of Glenn Close, who appeared in season two of the Israeli spy thriller. Season three is in production; a debut date hasn’t been set.

Tehran follows Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), who goes on a deep-cover mission in the Iranian capital. Season three finds her reeling from the loss of her closest allies and looking for a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support after going rogue at the end of season two.

“Tehran is a nonstop thrill ride that has hooked fans around the globe. Like viewers everywhere, we can’t wait for another heart-pounding season from Dana, Shula, Danny, Tony, and the rest of the creative team,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+. “We are so excited to have the brilliant Hugh Laurie join Niv and the incredibly talented cast in a new storyline that has all the makings of an unforgettable season.”

Laurie (House, Veep) will play Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector. Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi also star, and Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei have also joined the season three cast.

Moshe Zonder (Fauda), Dana Eden and Maor Kohn created Tehran; Daniel Syrkin directs and also serves as co-creator. Eden and Shula Spiegel executive produce for Donna and Shula Productions along with Alon Aranya of Paper Plane Productions; Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment; Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios; and Tony Saint, Syrkin, Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.

Laurie is coming off HBO’s Avenue 5 and has a role in Netflix’s upcoming limited series All the Light We Cannot See. He is a 10-time Emmy nominee, most recently for Veep in 2017. Laurie is repped by WME, Hamilton Hodell in the U.K. and Johnson Shapiro.