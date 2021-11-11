Telemundo Taps Patsy Loris as Its News Chief

Next year will bring a changing of the guard atop Telemundo News, the NBCUniversal-owned Spanish-language media company’s network news division.

Luis Fernández, who has been president of Telemundo’s news division since 2015, will retire at the end of the year, with Patsy Loris, currently the division’s executive vp, set to replace him beginning Jan. 1.

“Luis has been the driving force behind the growth of Telemundo network’s news properties and Noticias Telemundo’s positioning as one of the most respected news brands in the industry. He has been a transformative leader and a great partner in helping Telemundo fulfill its vision to be the choice and voice of Latinos around the world,” said Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in a statement.

“Patsy is an experienced news leader and has made significant impact in our organization by strengthening Noticias Telemundo’s position as the leading Spanish-language news organization covering politics across all platforms. With three decades of news leadership, she is a highly regarded executive who will continue to grow our news properties, strengthen our news gathering operations and develop our news talent with a clear focus on serving our community with the news and information they need and expect every day,” added Ferrari.

Loris spearheaded Telemundo’s 2020 election coverage, and also led the revamp of the network’s morning show hoyDía earlier this year. She joined Telemundo in 2019 after serving as executive vp of news at Univision.

Telemundo has been undergoing something of a transformation since Ferrari took over the division last year. In addition to a renewed focus on streaming, the network’s news division also shook up its signature evening newscast Noticias Telemundo, with Jose Diaz-Balart departing the daily show and Julio Vaqueiro taking over.