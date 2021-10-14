Telemundo Studios Chief Marcos Santana Exiting In 2022

Telemundo Global Studios president Marcos Santana will step down from his role in January 2022, moving to a multi-year deal as an advisor and executive producer, the company said Thursday.

Santana, who has been with Telemundo for 14 years and has led the studio for 7 years, will pursue independent production opportunities and work on select Telemundo productions, including the upcoming third season of the network’s biggest hit, La Reina del Sur.

When Santana steps down, Karen Barroeta, executive vp of production and development at Telemundo Global Studios, and Juan Ponce, senior vp and GM of Telemundo Streaming Studios, will both report directly to Telemundo chairman Beau Ferrari. Barroeta oversees development and production of long-form scripted programming, while Ponce oversees short-form content for direct-to-consumer platforms, as well as Underground Producciones in Argentina.

Telemundo, which is owned by NBCUniversal, has been going through significant change since Ferrari took over the Spanish-language division last summer. Ferrari instituted a new executive structure, and launched a pair of new divisions focused on creating content for streaming platforms. One is focused on developing programming for NBCUniversal-owned Peacock, while Telemundo Streaming Studios will sell Spanish-language fare to a variety of streaming platforms.

The company has also shaken up its news division, launching a new morning show, hoy Día, earlier this year, and tapping Julio Vaqueiro to be the new anchor of its flagship evening newscast, Noticias Telemundo.