Telemundo Taps Sandra Smester to Lead Programming

Telemundo Enterprises, the Spanish-language media giant owned by NBCUniversal, has hired Sandra Smester to serve as executive vp of programming and content development.

It’s a newly created role for the company, with Smester set to oversee all programming for the network, as well as content acquisitions, scheduling, program planning and the cable channel Universo. Smester will report to Ronald Day, president of entertainment and content strategy for Telemundo.

Smester was most recently executive vp and chief content officer for TV Azteca, and before that spent years at Univision, including as executive vp of programming.

She joins Telemundo as the company pursues a multiplatform future, with a Telemundo-branded hub within NBCUniversal’s Peacock, and the company launching a studio meant to provide Spanish-language programming to a wide array of networks and streaming services.

“Sandra is a world-class media executive and a savvy programmer with a keen eye for great content, a long history of programming innovation, and a deep understanding of the U.S. Hispanic media space,” said Day in a statement. “She’s achieved impressive results at every stage of her career and is uniquely positioned to power Telemundo’s continued leadership, overseeing our best-in-class programming serving Latino audiences.”

“For years Telemundo has offered groundbreaking content, taking risks with innovative programming decisions and bringing a contemporary approach to our industry,” Smester added. “I look forward to continuing in that tradition, deepening the connection with their existing audiences and creating new Telemundo superfans along the way.”