Telemundo Targets “Omnichannel” Hispanic Viewers in Upfront Pitch

Telemundo, NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language media division, is announcing over 1,000 hours of scripted and unscripted programming at its upfront presentation Wednesday, as it pitches itself as the only place to get the “full spectrum” of Latino audiences.

Romina Rosado, executive vp of entertainment for Telemundo, tells The Hollywood Reporter that the company is trying to reach two key groups: Spanish-language content consumers, and what the company calls “200 Percenters,”: “100% American and 100% Latino, looking for cultural collection more than anything else,” Rosado says.

To accomplish that goal, the company is betting on a multi-pronged approach, an approach that includes linear TV programming and streaming, for adults and for families watching together.

“Together, we are the only media company in the US that can reach the full spectrum of Hispanics,“ Rosado says. “It is not just about doing linear television or digital or streaming, you have to do all of it.”

As part of its programming push, Telemundo is highlighting three programming areas: Live sports, like the Olympics and World Cup qualifiers, family co-viewing fare, and scripted.

On the co-viewing front, Telemundo has ordered two new series: La Casa de los Famosos, a show featuring celebrities in a house, in a similar vein as Celebrity Big Brother, as well as the dance competition series Así se Baila, which will include celebrities and their families as the contestants.

On the scripted side, the new programming slate includes a third season for the company’s smash hit La Reina del Sur, and its first effort at a scripted period drama: Malverde: “El Santo Patron,” which is set in 1870’s Mexico.

And while Telemundo will continue to produce for its linear channels, it also plans to make a broader push into streaming, both through its recently-launched Telemundo Streaming Studios, and through NBCUniversal’s own Peacock, where some Telemundo fare may be utilized in both Spanish and English.

“We believe, and frankly the demographics are proving it out, that the growth is coming from the omnichannel, multiplatform, bilingual and bicultural Hispanic consumer,” Rosado says.

“When you combine the power of Comcast and NBCUniversal with the deep connections and trust of Telemundo, we not only reach more Latinos than any other media company nationwide, but we also speak to these consumers with the authentic stories that move them. For our marketing partners, this means an opportunity to tap into a powerful, critical audience and move their business through the incredible impact of storytelling,” said Laura Molen, president of advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal.