TelevisaUnivision Inks Deal With CBS, NFL to Televise Super Bowl LVIII

The NFL has found another new TV partner.

TelevisaUnivision, the Spanish-language media giant, says it has partnered with the NFL and CBS Sports to secure the Spanish-language rights to Super Bowl LVIII, which is set for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TelevisaUnivision announced the news at its upfront presentation Tuesday in New York with sports anchor Alejandro Berry teasing “four major and very exciting announcements,” before introducing star athletes to bring out trophies for the UEFA Champions League, the EuroCup, and the Copa America.

He then introduced TelevisiaUnivision ad sales chief Donna Speciale and former New York Giants player Victor Cruz. The company will create an “unprecedented viewing experience designed for our fanaticos,” Speciale told the crowd, as the Lombardi Trophy was placed on the stage.

Super Bowl LVIII will be the first-ever national broadcast of an NFL game for the company. TUDN, TelevisaUnivision’s sports division, will work with CBS Sports to produce the game, with the division having long produced the game for audiences in Mexico before Televisa’s merger with Univision last year.

The deal gives TelevisaUnivision a huge sports platform, with the Super Bowl always a major TV event for every age and demographic group. Unlike Fox (which owns Fox Deportes) and NBC (which owns Telemundo), CBS Sports does not have a Spanish-language TV network to broadcast a simulcast of the Super Bowl.

For past Super Bowls, CBS and the NFL have partnered with ESPN Deportes to broadcast the game in Spanish, but this year TelevisaUnivision, with its far larger platform, will get the big game.

The Super Bowl deal is also a big win for TelevisaUnivision, which will also have the 48th Copa America tournament next summer, which will see CONMEBOL teams like world champions Argentina and CONCACAF teams like the United States and Mexico facing off. Copa America will be hosted in the U.S., only the second time that has happened in its history.