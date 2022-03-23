TelevisaUnivision and Propagate Fuego Partner on First-Look Deal for Streamer ViX+

The newly merged TelevisaUnivision is looking for partners to produce content for its forthcoming streaming platform, ViX+, ahead of its launch in the back half of the year — most recently inking a first-look deal with Propoxate’s Spanish-language division Propagate Fuego.

As part of the deal, Fuego will produce original scripted and unscripted content for TelevisaUnivision’s SVOD tier — with TelevisaUnivision having first-look rights to all Fuego development. (The deal also includes a development fund for options, writers, formats and scripts.) The first fruits of the budding partnership, the previously announced Pinches Momias, is expected to shoot this summer.

“We are thrilled to partner with Propagate Fuego to create exceptional, premium, culturally relevant content,” said Rodrigo Mazon, ViX+ EVP and GM. “Ben [Silverman], Howard [Owens], and the entire team at Propagate have a proven record of creating engaging, multiplatform content. They share our mission of elevating Spanish-language stories and storytellers with groundbreaking programs that appeal to a global audience. We look forward to all we will do together through this partnership.”

The partnership is a first for Propagate Fuego — which, like news of ViX+, only came earlier this year. The initiative aims to develop original scripted and unscripted content and formats for the Spanish-language markets around the world, albeit with a focus on the Americas.

“We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with TelevisaUnivision to produce original content for ViX+,” said Silverman, who will serve as executive producer on all projects developed and produced under the deal. “We believe ViX+ will be a game-changer for the Spanish-language market, and we are thrilled to join the ViX+ team as they launch this exciting new venture.”