Television Academy Honors Canceled Amid Writers Strike

The 2023 Television Academy Honors have been canceled due to the ongoing writers strike.

“After discussions with the WGA and out of deference to those impacted by the ongoing labor dispute, the Television Academy is canceling the Television Academy Honors reception which was scheduled for the evening of May 31. We appreciate everyone’s understanding,” an email sent to TV Academy members reads. “The Academy would like to congratulate this year’s Honors recipients and thank them on behalf of the entire industry for their groundbreaking and inspiring work.”

The ceremony was set to take place on May 31 and honor As We See It, Mo, The U.S. and the Holocaust, We’re Here, 37 Words and The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks with this year’s accolades, which recognize remarkable television programs and producers “who have harnessed the extraordinary power of storytelling to fuel social change.”

The documentary series Profiled: The Black Man (Discovery+) was also set to receive a special recognition at the ceremony.

Other events have been impacted by the writers strike. Also on Thursday, the finale event for Ted Lasso, including a subsequent panel with the cast that was set to have included Jason Sudeikis (Ted) and Brendan Hunt (Beard), has been scrapped due to “unforeseen circumstances.”