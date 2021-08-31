Television Academy Launches Science and Technology Peer Group

The Television Academy is launching a new Science and Technology Peer Group, an addition to its existing membership structure, effective Jan. 1. The election of peer group governors is expected to take place by December.

Founded and co-chaired by industry vets Barry Zegel and Wendy Aylsworth, the new peer group provides a membership base for engineers, scientists and technologists who create the systems and devices that enable or advance the storytelling and transmission capabilities of television.

“In 1949, at the first Emmy ceremony, the Academy recognized not only the arts but also the sciences of television with its special award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development,” said Zegel and Aylsworth in a joint statement. “Recent production technologies—including virtual production, cloud collaboration and immersive audio — further this honored tradition and prompt the timely formation of this new peer group.”

Added Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, “Our Engineering Emmy Awards have recognized their accomplishments for decades, but Science and Technology Peer Group members will now have a voice in our governance and an opportunity to play a dynamic role in the future of our Academy by helping set policy and collaborating with other Academy members eager to learn and embrace new technologies in storytelling.”