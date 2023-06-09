Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour Canceled in Wake of Labor Strife

In the wake of Hollywood’s labor strife, the Television Critics Association has decided to cancel its planned summer press tour.

“Even if the guilds and studios reach agreements in the coming weeks, we’ve come to the point at which it’s no longer feasible to organize the tour, never mind plan for our own travel,” the TCA board told members in an email Friday.

The press tour was tentatively scheduled to take place between July 28-Aug. 11 in what would have been the 200-member group’s first in-person summer event since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to shift to virtual panels.

Despite the cancellation of the summer press tour that was to have taken place at the Langham in Pasadena, the TCA is still moving forward with its TCA Awards. The annual event will again forgo an in-person show and instead be publicly announced Aug. 7.

The next TCA in-person event is now scheduled for January.

The semi-annual press tour typically features press conferences from networks, studios and streamers presenting their upcoming programming slate via a series of panels that feature writers, directors, actors and producers.

The Writers Guild is currently in its fifth week of a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios and streamers, and the performers branch, SAG-AFTRA, saw its membership vote this week to authorize a strike should talks with the AMPTP break down. The DGA, meanwhile, has reached its own tentative deal with the vote now out to members.