Temuera Morrison Cast as the King of Maui in Jason Momoa Series ‘Chief of War’

Temuera Morrison has joined the cast of Jason Momoa’s upcoming Hawaiian war epic Chief of War.
The Book of Boba Fett actor has been cast as King Kahekili, the King of Maui. The series represents a reunion between Momoa and Morrison, who previously worked together on Aquaman.
The nine-episode Apple TV+ limited series “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view,” according to press material.
The project continues Momoa’s relationship with the streamer, which just aired the third and final season of his post-apocalyptic epic See.
Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, co-created the project with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. The series is executive produced by Momoa, Sibbett, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Doug Jung, who also serves as showrunner. Justin Chon will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.
