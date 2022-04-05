Thai Filmmaker Banjong Pisanthanakun to Direct Serial Killer Series for Amazon (Exclusive)

Thai horror maestro Banjong Pisanthanakun has signed to direct a true-crime series for Amazon Prime Video based on the real-life case of a serial killer who stalked the streets of Bangkok.

Bangjong developed the show, which remains untitled, over the past year. He will write and direct every episode of the eight-hour limited series.

Stories details are being kept under wraps but the show is described as a romantic thriller inspired by the hunt for one of Thailand’s most notorious serial killers.

Bangjong will also serve as executive producer of the show, alongside Conor Zorn, who will executive produce through production company Little River Entertainment. ICM Partners put the deal together with Amazon.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the creative team at Amazon to make this an event series for Thailand, and I believe the show will resonate with global audiences everywhere,” Bangjong said in a statement.

Bangjong is one of Thailand’s most commercially successful directors. He saw immediate success as a young filmmaker with his first two features, Shutter (2004) and Alone (2007), which he co-directed with partner and friend, Parkpoom Wongpoom.

Shutter became a breakthrough horror hit for the Thai industry, resulting in an English-language remake by 20th Century Fox and two separate remakes in India. In 2013, he directed the Thai supernatural romantic comedy-horror Pee Mak, which remains Thailand’s highest-grossing film of all time.

His latest feature, The Medium (2021), was produced by visionary Korean auteur Na Hong-jin. The film earned $8 million at the Korean box office and was picked up by specialty streamer Shudder for North America.