‘That ’70s Show’ Original Stars Close Deal to Return for Netflix Sequel

Five of the six original stars from 'That '70s Show' will return for the Netflix sequel.

It’s official: Five of the six original young stars of That ’70s Show have closed deals to return for the Netflix sequel, That ’90s Show.

Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will each make guest appearances in the sequel series following prolonged negotiations. Danny Masterson (Hyde), who was ordered to stand trial on three counts of rape, will not be involved. The actor has denied the charges.

That ’90s Show was picked up straight to series in October. The comedy is set in 1995 and revolves around Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, as she visits her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids. Original ’70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty, respectively, and exec produce.

Callie Haverda (The Lost Husband) stars as Leia Forman and leads the cast of newcomers in the 10-episode multicamera comedy. Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos round out the cast.

The series was created by Gregg Mettler alongside Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Lindsey Turner. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner return as exec producers. All told, the ’90s Show is the third series in the franchise, joining the short-lived sequel, That ’80s Show, after the original ran for eight seasons on Fox.