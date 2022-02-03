Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’ Reveals Its Next Generation Cast

Netflix’s sequel to That ’70s Show is announcing its young ensemble cast.

The actors join previously announced returning castmembers Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty, who will also serve as executive producers.

The new series is set in 1995 with Leia Forman, daughter of the original show’s Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.

The new Point Place teens are:

Ashley Aufderheide (Emergence) as Gwen. “Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.” She’s repped by CESD and Industry Entertainment.

Callie Haverda (The Lost Husband) as Leia Forman. “Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure. She’s just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.” Haverda is represented by Paradigm and Schuller Talent.

Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White) as Jay. “Jay is charming and flirty — at least, he tries. It doesn’t always come out right. When he’s not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he’s armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.”

Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables) as Nate. “The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there’s always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.”

Reyn Doi (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) as Ozzie. “Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He’s insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.”

Sam Morelos as Nikki. “Nikki is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.” Morelos is represented by Paradigm and De Passe Jones.

That ’70s Show debuted in 1998 and ran for eight seasons on Fox, chronicling a group of teenage friends growing up in a fictional Wisconsin town. It also enjoyed a streaming afterlife on Netflix but departed the service last year.

The original show’s cast had several actors who went onto thriving careers, including Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama. One member of the core cast, Danny Masterson, is currently set to stand trial for three rape charges in Los Angeles. In 2002, Fox launched the short-lived comedy That ’80s Show, which wasn’t a spinoff of That ’70s Show but was “inspired” by the format.

The 10-episode project is from showrunner Gregg Mettler and creators Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Lindsey Turner.