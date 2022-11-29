Netflix Releases ‘That ’70s Show’ Sequel Teaser Trailer

Netflix’s revival of That ’70s Show has released its first teaser trailer.

The series, That ’90s Show, stars original cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp and clearly aims to stick very close to the vibe of the 1998 Fox comedy that ran for eight seasons.

The premise: “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp), Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide). With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well… Red.”

Though not officially announced, The Hollywood Reporter has previously revealed that original stars Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama will each make guest appearances in the sequel series following prolonged negotiations. Original star Danny Masterson, who is standing trial on three counts of rape, will not be involved (the actor has denied the charges).

The series was created by Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Lindsey Turner. The new series is actually the third in the franchise, as there was also a short-lived 2002 sequel dubbed That ’80s Show.