‘That ’90s Show’ Renewed at Netflix

Keep the car CD changer handy and a case of Surge on ice: That ’90s Show is rolling into a second season.

Netflix has renewed the generational sequel to That ’70s Show for a second season, the streamer announced via social media on Friday. The renewal is a relatively quick one for Netflix, coming just two weeks after the comedy’s Jan. 19 premiere.

The show will also go longer in its second season: Netflix has ordered 16 episodes, up from 10 for season one.

“All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season,” co-creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler said in a statement. “We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!” Added co-creator and executive producer Lindsey Turner, “We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season — and we can’t wait to be there with them in the second season.”

That ’90s Show centers on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of That ’70s Show’s central characters Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who comes to stay with grandparents Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) for the summer. Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Andrea Anders also star, and That ’70s Show regulars Grace, Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama also make appearances.

Bonnie and Terry Turner, co-creators of That ’70s Show, collaborated with their daughter Lindsey and Mettler on the sequel. All four executive produce with Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh and Mandy Summers.

“We’re thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade,” said Tracey Pakosta, vp comedy series at Netflix.

Said Bonnie and Terry Turner, “We here in Point Place realize you have many options for entertainment and we’re thrilled you chose us. We look forward to entertaining you for years to come. Buh-bye!”