Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson Investigate Murder at Wedding in ‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for the second season of Apple TV+ comedy series The Afterparty teases the return of castmembers Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao as a new mystery unfolds.

Ahead of the season’s July 12 launch, footage was released Wednesday from the Chris Miller-created series. In the spot, Detective Danner (Haddish), Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) get led in a multitude of directions as they attempt to determine who murdered a groom on his wedding day. Filling out the season’s ensemble cast are John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods and Vivian Wu.

“We got a dead body and a whole lot of people to talk to,” Haddish says in the trailer. “We’d like to hear your accounts of what happened.”

Later, Hauser’s character explains his connection to the bride and groom as Detective Danner attempts to question potential suspects. “This whole thing is so much more complex than you guys realize,” he warns.

Miller and Anthony King are co-showrunners of the second season, and they both serve as executive producers. Phil Lord is also an executive producer, while Michael Cedar, Aubrey Lee and Bridger Winegar are producers.

In her review of the first season for The Hollywood Reporter, critic Angie Han praised the series as a “blast” and wrote, “The Afterparty is a class valedictorian at an all-night rager. It’s smart, with thoughtful ideas to offer those who feel like engaging with them — but it’s concerned first and foremost with having a good time.”