Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson Investigate Murder at Wedding in ‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV+'s comedic mystery series from creator Chris Miller returns July 12 and includes a wide array of cast additions, including John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser and Ken Jeong.

The Afterparty
The second season of Apple's 'The Afterparty' Courtesy of Apple

The trailer for the second season of Apple TV+ comedy series The Afterparty teases the return of castmembers Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao as a new mystery unfolds.

Ahead of the season’s July 12 launch, footage was released Wednesday from the Chris Miller-created series. In the spot, Detective Danner (Haddish), Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) get led in a multitude of directions as they attempt to determine who murdered a groom on his wedding day. Filling out the season’s ensemble cast are John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods and Vivian Wu.

Related Stories

Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan in Netflix's 'The Out-Laws'
Movies

Adam Devine and Pierce Brosnan Team Up After a Bank Robbery in Netflix's 'The Out-Laws' Trailer

Apple WWCD23 Vision Pro lifestyle with battery FaceTime
Business

Apple Unveils Hotly Anticipated Headset: The Vision Pro

“We got a dead body and a whole lot of people to talk to,” Haddish says in the trailer. “We’d like to hear your accounts of what happened.”

Later, Hauser’s character explains his connection to the bride and groom as Detective Danner attempts to question potential suspects. “This whole thing is so much more complex than you guys realize,” he warns.

Miller and Anthony King are co-showrunners of the second season, and they both serve as executive producers. Phil Lord is also an executive producer, while Michael Cedar, Aubrey Lee and Bridger Winegar are producers.

In her review of the first season for The Hollywood Reporter, critic Angie Han praised the series as a “blast” and wrote, “The Afterparty is a class valedictorian at an all-night rager. It’s smart, with thoughtful ideas to offer those who feel like engaging with them — but it’s concerned first and foremost with having a good time.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad