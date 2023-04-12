‘The Ark’ Renewed at Syfy

Syfy is remaining aboard The Ark.

The NBCUniversal cable outlet has renewed The Ark — set aboard a spaceship on a planetary colonization mission — for a second season. The pickup comes a week ahead of the show’s first season finale, set for April 19.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back into space with the crew of the Ark,” executive producers and co-showrunners Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner said in a statement. “Syfy continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series.”

The Ark has been a solid performer for Syfy, with its series premiere in February topping 1 million viewers over three days — the network’s best showing for an original series since Resident Alien in January 2021. NBCU says 6.5 million people have watched at least a few minutes of the show across all platforms (it also streams on Peacock) over the course of the season.

“The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking, and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continues in season two.”

The Ark is set 100 years in the future, aboard the first mission to colonize other planets and ensure the survival of humanity. The spacecraft Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew has to figure out a way to survive and stay on course.

Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams star. Devlin created the series and executive produces with Glassner and Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.