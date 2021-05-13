‘The Banker’s Wife’ TV Series Scrapped at Amazon

The Banker’s Wife is the latest series to be a casualty of the pandemic.

Amazon has scrapped the series from Homeland‘s Meredith Stiehm and Lesli Linka Glatter, with sources noting the international scope of the drama made it a challenging series to produce even as the world begins to open back up again amid the ongoing pandemic.

The streamer and retail giant landed rights to The Banker’s Wife, based on the novel by Cristina Alger in July 2019 following a multiple-outlet bidding war. Stiehm penned all eight scripts, with Glatter poised to have directed the entire first season.

Rosamund Pike had been attached to the show in its early stages, but she’s now set to star in another Amazon series, the fantasy Wheel of Time. Sources say Amazon had been casting for the series, with offers out to multiple A-list stars before the pandemic derailed film and TV productions across the globe.

Published in 2018, The Banker’s Wife centers on two women who race for answers when a mysterious plane crash sets them on parallel pursuits of truth. It takes them into the world of global finance, and as they shine a light on offshore accounts meant to be kept hidden, the pair find themselves in the crosshairs of a conspiracy involving money laundering, powerful politicians and a web of terrorists and criminals.

Sherry Marsh of Marsh Entertainment (Pose), who had rights to Alger’s book, brought the project to Federation Entertainment because of the story’s international scope.

The Banker’s Wife becomes the latest series to be scrapped because of issues related to the pandemic. Amazon also scrapped Cortes, HBO dropped Americanah, Showtime bailed on The President Is Missing, and a number of other scripted shows — On Becoming a God in Central Florida, GLOW, The Society, I Am Not Okay With This and I’m Sorry — saw their renewals reversed.

In addition to rising costs and increased time to film safely during the pandemic, schedules for actors, directors, writers and locations have proved to be obstacles for networks and streamers alike. Everyone, from broadcast to streamers, is also paying closer attention to the price tag on scripted originals as many have become more budget conscious following a challenging economic year.