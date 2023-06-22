Hollywood Flashback: Jeremy Allen White Earned His Chops on ‘Shameless’

Cameron Monaghan (left) and Jeremy Allen White as brothers Ian and Lip Gallagher on the pilot of 'Shameless,' the John Wells-produced adaptation of a BBC series that ran on Showtime for 11 seasons.

Jeremy Allen White, who on June 22 will reprise his breakout role of high-strung chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on season two of Hulu’s The Bear, first came to national attention on Showtime’s Shameless.

On that series — also set in Chicago — White played Phillip “Lip” Gallagher, the eldest son of the highly dysfunctional Gallagher clan, an academically gifted (he gets perfect SAT scores) and entrepreneurial kid (he sells weed and beer out of an ice cream truck) who shares a strong bond with his gay brother, Ian (Cameron Monaghan), and a strained relationship with alcoholic dad Frank (William H. Macy). White, who grew up in Brooklyn, was cast on Shameless in 2010 right after graduating from the Professional Performing Arts School, a public middle and high school in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan. He trained there in dance — jazz, ballet and tap — before switching to acting in ninth grade.

“I was living at home at the time, and my folks were like, ‘You’re going to have to get a real job soon,’ ” White, 32, once said. “I was so stoked just to get the pilot and go out to L.A., I didn’t even think about it going beyond that.” But it did: The series lasted 11 critically acclaimed seasons, but he never managed to enter the awards conversation.

Not so with The Bear: After its first season, which premiered last summer, White won the SAG Award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for best actor in a comedy series.

