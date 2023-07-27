Breaking Bread While Screening ‘The Bear’ in London

The SAG-AFTRA strike may mean that most promotional activity is strictly off the menu, but The Bear found a fitting — and filling — way to showcase its second season, serving up a four-course meal for select media during a special screening in London on July 18.

Organized by Disney+ (where the hit show streams in the U.K.) and put on by Taste Film, which arranges pop-up events fusing film and fine dining, the evening saw four courses “curated” around the first four episodes, with dishes such as steak tagliata (episode two) and a “deconstructed Snickers surprise” (episode four), and accompanying drinks including a gin-based Chicago Fizz.

At the start of the night, The Bear’s own chaos agent, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, popped up via video to urge guests to enjoy “their food, cocktails and the show.” But before anyone dials the SAG-AFTRA scab hotline, Disney execs assured everyone that the video had been recorded “a couple of weeks ago.”

The latest season is now streaming. In her review of the new batch of episodes, The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han notes that “the series doubles down on its deep affection for the characters and the relationship between them — and in doing so, delivers a second season that’s even more delectable than the first.”

A general view of the atmosphere at the Taste Film experience for the U.K. launch of FX’s The Bear on July 18, 2023, in London. Season 2 is coming to Disney+ on 19th July. Dave Benett/Getty Images

A place setting at the Taste Film experience. Dave Benett/Getty Images

