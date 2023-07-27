Breaking Bread While Screening ‘The Bear’ in London

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
The SAG-AFTRA strike may mean that most promotional activity is strictly off the menu, but The Bear found a fitting — and filling — way to showcase its second season, serving up a four-course meal for select media during a special screening in London on July 18.
Organized by Disney+ (where the hit show streams in the U.K.) and put on by Taste Film, which arranges pop-up events fusing film and fine dining, the evening saw four courses “curated” around the first four episodes, with dishes such as steak tagliata (episode two) and a “deconstructed Snickers surprise” (episode four), and accompanying drinks including a gin-based Chicago Fizz.
Related Stories
At the start of the night, The Bear’s own chaos agent, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, popped up via video to urge guests to enjoy “their food, cocktails and the show.” But before anyone dials the SAG-AFTRA scab hotline, Disney execs assured everyone that the video had been recorded “a couple of weeks ago.”
The latest season is now streaming. In her review of the new batch of episodes, The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han notes that “the series doubles down on its deep affection for the characters and the relationship between them — and in doing so, delivers a second season that’s even more delectable than the first.”
This story first appeared in the July 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day