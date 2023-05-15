‘The Bear’ Season 2 Trailer: New Menu, Same Intensity

The trailer for season two of The Bear looks like it will trade the white-knuckle intensity of running a restaurant kitchen for … the white-knuckle intensity of trying to open a restaurant on a limited timetable.

The FX-produced Hulu series, whose second season premieres June 22, will pick up where the first one ended, following Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) decision to close his family’s Italian beef joint in Chicago and open a new restaurant. He, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) set a six-month timetable to open the doors of the new establishment, which means everything from menu planning to dealing with city permitting bureaucracy.

Here’s the official description: “Season two follows Carmy, Sydney and Richie as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.”

The Bear also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson. Edwin Lee Gibson and Oliver Platt will reprise their recurring parts from season one, and Molly Gordon is joining the cast in a recurring part — apparently as someone from Carmy’s past, as implied by her appearance near the end of the trailer.

Christopher Storer created The Bear and executive produces with Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson. Tyson Bidner is a producer on the series, which comes from FX Productions.

Watch the trailer below.