Independent Spirit Awards: ‘The Bear’ Team Thanks Restaurants When Accepting Best New Scripted Series

FX’s The Bear has taken home Saturday’s Film Independent Spirit Award for best new scripted series, winning over fellow nominees The Bear, Pachinko, The Porter, Severance and Station Eleven. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On star Jenny Slate and Succession star Nicholas Braun presented the award onstage in Santa Monica.
The Bear, which was created by Christopher Storer, follows struggling kitchen staffers in Chicago as they attempt to revamp their menu. Accepting the honor, the Bear team said, “It’s really special to make the show in Chicago. Thank you to the entire restaurant community, we wouldn’t be able to do this without you. [Thank you to the] front of house, back of house, all the chefs, the restaurateurs.”
The show was also nominated for supporting performances in a new scripted series for Ayo Edebiri (who ended up winning in that category) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Lead actor Jeremy Allen White picked up the SAG Award for lead actor last weekend for his work on the program.
In accepting her supporting performance award, Edebiri said “I grew up and there weren’t people who looked like me or felt like me,” referring to the television industry and its shift towards more diverse artists in front of and behind the camera.
Last year, the award for best new scripted series went to Reservation Dogs on FX. The year prior was the inception of the category, and went to Michaela Coel’ groundbreaking I May Destroy You. Only shows in their first season are eligible for the award.
Check out a full list of tonight’s winners here and the star-studded red carpet arrivals here.
