‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Trailer Dazzles With In-Depth Look at Legendary Band’s Final Live Performance

Fans of The Beatles were in a bit of shock on Wednesday when the trailer for Peter Jackson’s upcoming Disney+ docuseries Get Back dropped with never-before-seen footage of the legendary band.

The Beatles: Get Back three-part special will showcase the Fab Four’s fascinating songwriting process, friendship and struggles. The crystal-clear restored footage was gathered from the band’s January 1969 recording session and subsequent final live performance in London.

Helmed by the Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings director, the Disney+ docuseries shows how close the four musicians were while also displaying the cracks in their relationship which would ultimately lead the group to break up in 1970.

In addition to the studio songwriting process, the docuseries will show how The Beatles conceived and pulled off their last public performance, which took place Jan. 30, 1969 on the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters.

The Beatles: Get Back is a collaboration between The Beatles and Jackson presented by The Walt Disney Studios in association with Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd., The docuseries is produced by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison and Jackson, among others.

The Beatles: Get Back rolls out over three days, beginning on Nov. 25, exclusively on Disney+.

Watch the trailer for the docuseries below.