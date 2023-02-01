‘The Blacklist’ to End With Season 10 on NBC

Red Reddington is hanging up his hat.

NBC said Wednesday that the forthcoming 10th season of The Blacklist will be the show’s last. The final season of the James Spader-led drama is set to premiere Feb. 26.

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

Speculation that the series was nearing its endgame has swirled for a couple of years, particularly since Spader’s original co-lead, Megan Boone, and creator and co-showrunner Jon Bokenkamp departed The Blacklist at the end of season eight. The show remained a reliable performer last season, however, and was renewed for a 10th installment in February 2022. It’s also one of the most popular library titles on Netflix, according to Nielsen’s streaming ratings.

“We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of The Blacklist, the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader,” said Sony Pictures Television Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter. “James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this antihero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can’t wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow.”

Added showrunner John Eisendrath, “After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion. It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fan base who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them.”

The final season of The Blacklist will see Reddington’s (Spader) covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure. Former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge — testing Red and the FBI task force as never before. Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix also star.

Sony and Universal Television produce The Blacklist. The executive producers are Eisendrath, Bokenkamp, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper and T Cooper.

A teaser for the final season is below.