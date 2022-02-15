×
‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Lego Unveils Throne Room, Mandalorian’s Starfighter Sets

The company will start ramping up its offerings with more than 245 new sets in the first half of this year alone.

The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter
The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Courtesy of Lego

The Book of Boba Fett may be over but the fun is just beginning.

Lego on Tuesday unveiled two new sets tied to the Star Wars Disney+ series, Boba Fett’s Throne Room and The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter.

Both are part of a massive wave of sets the company will be releasing this year as it celebrates its 90th anniversary. In fact, Lego will be unleashing over 245 sets just in the first half of the year alone, which is the most amount of product the brand’s ever launched in a given timeframe.

Boba Fett’s Throne Room, 75326 is the kit number, was a key setting in the series, which saw Fett return to Tatooine and take over a crime territory from Jabba the Hutt lackey, Bib Fortuna.

The palace model opens up for easy access to the detailed throne room, barbecue area and kitchen. There is a throne with a hidden treasure compartment and a pop-up function to eject Fortuna as well as tilting steps, an opening gate and other accessories.

The set also includes seven Star Wars mini-figures, including new-for-March-2022 Fortuna, Theelin Dancer, Weequay Guard, Gamorrean Guard and Quarren on top of Fett and Fennec Shand, plus assorted weapons, of course.

The Throne Room will retails for $99.99 when it hit stores June 1, although it will be available for pre-order on Lego.com. The 732-piece set is intended for kids age nine and up. The palace playset measures over 6.5 in. high, 12.5 in. wide and 8 in. deep.


Boba Fett’s Throne Room Courtesy of Lego

Boba Fett’s Throne Room comes with seven minifigures. Courtesy of Lego

Boba Fett’s Throne Room comes with pop-up functions. Courtesy of Lego

The throne pops out for individual play. Courtesy of Lego

The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

As soon as fans saw the N-1 Starfighter in episode 5, they knew it was a only a matter of time before a Lego set would be on the way.

The set, kit serial number 75325, features a cockpit, passenger space for Grogu, cargo compartment and a spring-loaded shooter, among other details. Minifigures include the Mandalorian and Peli Motto, the mechanic played by Amy Sedaris, plus Grogu and a BD Droid.

The set is 412 pieces and also intended for players age nine and up. It will go for $59.99 when it becomes available starting March 1.


The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Courtesy of Lego

The Mandalorian with a Darksaber Courtesy of Lego

The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

