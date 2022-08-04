‘The Boys’ Climbs Streaming Chart With Season 3 Finale

Amazon’s Prime Video had two series top a billion minutes of viewing for the first time, and Stranger Things continued its huge fourth season in the streaming rankings for July 4-10.

The Terminal List (1.56 billion minutes) and The Boys (1.09 billion) ranked second and fourth on Nielsen’s chart, with The Boys hitting its best mark to date in the rankings (which have been around for two years) in the week its third season finale debuted. Prime Video had never had two shows pass a billion minutes of watch time previously.

The Terminal List improved by 41 percent in the first full week after its July 1 premiere, while The Boys rose by 14 percent over the previous week.

Stranger Things, meanwhile, racked up 4.8 billion minutes of viewing for the week, three times the amount of The Terminal List in second and the sixth best week since the advent of Nielsen’s streaming chart. The Umbrella Academy slipped one spot to third place with 1.28 billion minutes of watch time.

The original series top 10 was unusually top heavy for the week: The top 10 shows accounted for a combined 10.56 billion minutes of viewing, with the top four making up almost 83 percent of that total (8.73 billion minutes). No other original series on the streaming services Nielsen tracks topped 400 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for July 4-10 are below.

Original Series

1. Stranger Things (Netflix), 4.8 billion minutes viewed

2. The Terminal List (Prime Video), 1.56 billion

3. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix), 1.28 billion

4. The Boys (Prime Video), 1.09 billion

5. Peaky Blinders (Netflix), 379 million

6. Ozark (Netflix), 335 million

7. Ms. Marvel (Disney+), 295 million

8. The Upshaws (Netflix), 289 million

9. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), 279 million

10. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), 256 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 837 million minutes

2. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 697 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 684 million

4. Alone (Netflix/Hulu), 577 million

5. Friends (HBO Max), 512 million

6. Legacies (Netflix), 468 million

7. All American (Netflix), 406 million

8. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 385 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 383 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 374 million