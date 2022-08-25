‘The Boys’ Casts Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Season 4

Negan is joining The Boys.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — who plays The Walking Dead‘s most iconic villain — has signed onto the Amazon Prime Video superhero drama’s fourth season.

The imposing and charismatic actor’s character in the show is being kept secret for now. But the casting represents a reunion for Morgan and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke – Morgan played patriarch John Winchester on Kripke’s Supernatural. The move marks the latest Supernatural actor to join the show, with star Jensen Ackles having boarded season 3 as Soldier Boy.

Morgan’s credits include stints on Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Wife and such as like Watchmen and Rampage. But he’s best known for playing Negan on AMC’s zombie drama, having been introduced in the show’s sixth season and then survived to its current 11th and final season. He’s also reprising his role in the upcoming Walking Dead spin-off series Dead City along with Lauren Cohan.

The Boys recently finished airing its third season. In addition to next year’s fourth round, Prime Video has ordered two spinoff series, the animated project The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and an upcoming spinoff set at a college focused on young adult superheroes.

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.