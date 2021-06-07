‘The Boys’: First Look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Here’s a first look at Supernatural star Jensen Ackles in his new role as a superhero in Amazon’s The Boys.

Below is Ackles as Soldier Boy, a fan-favorite character from the original graphic novels. The character is a Captain America parody who’s described on The Boys wiki page as, “a cowardly and naïve individual who mindlessly sucks up to other well-known superheroes.” The Super Suit was designed by Laura Jean Shannon and concept artist Greg Hopwood.

Soldier Boy Courtesy of Amazon Studios

“When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m most excited for you, because of the amazing process you’ll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer,’ said showrunner Eric Kripke. “It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen’s expectations. LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics, while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It’s one of my very favorite suits. Also, now you can quit clogging my Twitter notifications with demands to see it.”

Added Shannon: “Soldier Boy is the original bad ass. Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

Here’s a fuller look:

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Boys stars Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, and Erin Moriarty. There’s no season three release date yet, but 2022 seems likely.