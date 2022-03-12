‘The Boys’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer Has Plenty of Sex and Violence

The Boys will be The Boys.

The season three teaser trailer for Amazon’s bawdy superhero drama is below and it’s full of all the sex, violence and mayhem fans have come to expect — plus there’s a look at series newcomer Jensen Ackles as Solider Boy.

The teaser was released during a South by Southwest panel for the series moderated by Christian Slater (who voices a character in the animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical). Showrunner Eric Kripke was joined by cast members Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara and Ackles discussing the upcoming season.

Karl Urban, who plays rebel leader Billy Butcher on the show, teased that The Boys’ characteristic shocking moments will continue. “I promise you have never seen anything like it in the history of cinema,” Urban said of one previewed moment. “We went bigger this season. It’s a fun intense roller coaster ride.”

The teaser is set to the song “Bones,” the first released track from Imagine Dragons’ forthcoming release Mercury — Act 2.

The Boys follows a group of celebrity superheroes who abuse their powers for their own selfish gains and a renegade group of outlaws who are trying to bring them down.

The Boys returns for eight episodes on Prime Video on Friday, June 3. Amazon will release three episodes on the show’s premiere day, then air new episodes each Friday until the season finale July 8.