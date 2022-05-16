‘The Boys’ Drops Season 3 Official Trailer: “There’s Something Wrong With Homelander”

The Boys are back in town in the official season three trailer for the Prime Video corrupt-superhero series.

In the new footage (below), we learn “there is something wrong with Homelander (Antony Starr)” as that alpha member of The Seven has a breakdown, yet also realizes that the public loves his psychopathic self.

The series also introduces a new formula that turns anybody into a superhero for 24 hours, giving an opportunity for Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) to level the playing field against his nemesis.

The Boys follows a group of celebrity superheroes who abuse their powers for their own selfish gains and a renegade group of outlaws who are trying to bring them down.

At the South by Southwest festival in March, Urban teased that The Boys‘ characteristic shocking moments will continue. “I promise you have never seen anything like it in the history of cinema,” Urban said of one previewed moment. “We went bigger this season. It’s a fun, intense roller-coaster ride.”

“[The scene is] in the first 10 minutes,” showrunner Eric Kripke added. “It’s not just the craziest thing we’ve done, I think it’s the craziest thing anybody has ever done.”

Kripke also noted the mysterious Black Noir will remove his mask for the first time and that the new season, “in a subtle way,” is about the COVID pandemic “and how totally unprepared [the Trump] administration was. It’s like how Homelander is always more concerned with how something looks rather than solving the problem. … It’s about how certain leaders need to front as macho. We’re watching the world edge toward World War III right now because there’s a guy with a tiny dick trying to do a thing.”

The season also introduces Jensen Ackles as Solider Boy. “Reading that script was quite eye-opening,” Ackles said. “They somehow managed to tackle Herogasm [a storyline from the comics about a superhero orgy]. How they managed to do that I won’t say but … holy shit.”

The Boys also has a college-set spinoff that’s currently filming. “It’s about superhero kids in school, and it’s realistic and gritty,” Kripke said. “But The Boys is about cops and robbers, in a way, and the college show is a relationship show, but with our spin, so there’s weird sex and all sorts of drugs.”

The Boys returns Friday, June 3, with additional episodes weekly.