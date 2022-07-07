‘The Boys’ Holds Steady in Streaming Rankings

The Boys rose to second place in Nielsen’s streaming series rankings by barely moving at all in terms of its viewing time.

Stranger Things dominated the rankings for the week of June 6-12 despite a sizable drop from its record-breaking tally, while Ms. Marvel had a relatively quiet debut on Disney+ (at least compared to other Marvel series).

The Boys drew 919 million minutes of watch time in the United States on Amazon’s Prime Video — a scant 3 percent decline from the previous week, when it had 949 million minutes of viewing. With two shows that finished ahead of it a week earlier — The Lincoln Lawyer (683 million minutes) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (682 million) — both falling by about 29 percent, The Boys took second place among original streaming series.

Stranger Things was still miles ahead of every other streaming title with 4.23 billion minutes of viewing. Though the Netflix phenomenon was off by more than 40 percent from its record-setting 7.2 billion minutes the previous week, the show’s June 6-12 performance still ranks among the five best weeks since Nielsen started releasing weekly streaming totals 21 months ago.

As for Ms. Marvel, it debuted with 249 million minutes of viewing time, the smallest opening for any live-action Marvel series on Disney+ thus far. Moon Knight, the only other Disney+ Marvel show to debut a new character so far, opened to 418 million minutes in March. With a 50-minute run time for its premiere, that translates to just under 5 million people watching Ms. Marvel in its opening week.

The CW’s All American had another strong week for Netflix, leading the acquired shows chart with 1.15 billion minutes of viewing. Friends (433 million) and The Big Bang Theory (305 million) also stayed in the top 10 for HBO Max.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for June 6-12 are below.

Original Series

1. Stranger Things (Netflix), 4.23 billion minutes viewed

2. The Boys (Prime Video), 919 million

3. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix), 720 million

4. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), 683 million

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+), 682 million

6. Peaky Blinders (Netflix), 635 million

7. Ozark (Netflix), 568 million

8. Floor Is Lava (Netflix), 350 million

9. First Kill (Netflix), 331 million

10. Ms. Marvel (Disney+), 249 million

Acquired Series

1. All American (Netflix), 1.15 billion minutes

2. NCIS (Netflix), 848 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 664 million

4. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 626 million

5. Friends (HBO Max), 433 million

6. Heartland (Netflix), 400 million

7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 399 million

8. Outlander (Netflix), 326 million

9. Bluey (Disney+), 306 million

10. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 305 million