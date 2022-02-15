‘The Challenge’ Expands to CBS, Adds Global All-Star Tournament on Paramount+

The endlessly mutable reality franchise that is The Challenge is expanding again.

The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which airs in various forms on MTV and Paramount+, will get another iteration on CBS in the summer. And in keeping with the self-perpetuating nature of the franchise, the CBS season will in turn feed into a Paramount+ show bringing together stars of several Challenge series from around the world.

As part of its newly renamed parent company’s presentation to investors Tuesday, Paramount+ also announced a third season of The Real World Homecoming with the original New Orleans cast and additional seasons of The Challenge: All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and Queen of the Universe.

The CBS edition of The Challenge will bring together prior reality stars from the network’s franchises (Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race) and pit them in a series of competitions. The winners of the CBS show will then take part in Paramount+’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which will bring together winners from versions of the show in Argentina, Australia and the U.K. to crown the first ever Challenge world champs.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans will reunite cast members David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf from the 2000 season of the MTV series. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

The Challenge: All Stars will premiere its next season May 11 on Paramount+. Dates for RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and Queen of the Universe are pending. Addtionally, Paramount Network’s Ink Master franchise will make its debut on Paramount+ in markets around the world later in the year.