‘The Changeling’ Trailer Sees LaKeith Stanfield Trapped in a Fairy Tale-Turned-Horror Story

LaKeith Stanfield is a husband and father trapped in a New York City fairy tale-turned-nightmare in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s The Changeling.

Writen and showrun by Kelly Marcel, the eight-part series is based on Victor LaValle’s best-selling book of the same name and sees Stanfield starring in a drama described as a “horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey.” In the more than two-minute trailer, Stanfield appears as Apollo, a man desperate to keep his family together after he cuts an enchanted string from his wife’s wrist, and she suddenly goes missing.

Tracing his love story with Clark Backo’s Emma, the series’ first look begins with their meet-cute, after she agrees to be with him following a trip to Brazil. There, Emma encounters a lagoon she’s sworn by locals to stay away from, along with a blue-eyed woman who grants her three wishes before tying her wrist with a red string.

Despite the promise of those three wishes coming true once the string falls off, Emma warns Apollo not to remove it. Convinced that the string is just superstition, Apollo eventually cuts the string, hurtling him, his wife and his baby into a dark, deadly otherworld of New York.

“Would you even know if you crossed into a fairy tale?” a voice can be heard asking in the trailer. “There are portals in this world that we may never know we’ve trespassed through.”

“You don’t see, but you will,” another promises.

The Changeling also stars Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson and special guest star Malcolm Barrett. The pilot was directed by Melina Matsoukas.

Produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna, Stanfield serves as an EP on the series alongside Marcel, Matsoukas, LaValle, David Knoller, Sue Naegle, David Wolkis, Jonathan van Tulleken and Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug on behalf of Annapurna. Khaliah Neal serves as co-executive producer.

The first three episodes of the series will debut on Apple TV+ on Sept. 8, with the remaining episodes releasing weekly through Oct. 13.