‘The Chi’ Scores Fifth Season Renewal at Showtime

Showtime is extending its stay in the Windy City.

ViacomCBS’ premium cable outlet has renewed its drama series The Chi for a fifth season. The pickup comes just hours after the Chicago-set show’s fourth season finale debuted.

Per Showtime, season four of The Chi is on pace to become the most streamed series ever at the cabler as it’s averaging 4.2 million weekly viewers across all platforms. Like other media companies, Showtime doesn’t break out its streaming numbers. Nielsen same-day ratings, however, show The Chi averaging only about 300,000 on-air viewers for each episode, with delayed viewing and streaming making up more than 90 percent of the weekly tally.

Created by Lena Waithe, the series follows residents of Chicago’s South Side who are initially linked by circumstance but become bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season four explored the upsides and challenges of community policing, changing relationships, health crises and other issues.

The show’s regular cast includes Michael V. Epps, Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Yolonda Ross, Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., Curtiss Cook and Luke James.

Disney’s 20th Television produces The Chi. The executive producers for season four are Waithe (via her Hillman Grad Productions), Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Hillman Grad president Rishi Rajani and showrunner Justin Hillian.