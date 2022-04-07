‘The Cleaning Lady’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Fox has booked The Cleaning Lady for another visit.

The drama from Warner Bros. Television starring Élodie Yung has been renewed for a second season at the broadcast network, becoming Fox’s first live-action scripted renewal for the 2022-23 cycle.

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment. “The Cleaning Lady bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of Fox’s long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”

Developed by Miranda Kwok and exec produced by showrunner Melissa Carter, The Cleaning Lady debuted in January and ranks as one of the top five new broadcast dramas for the 2021-22 broadcast season. The series also ranks as Hulu’s most streamed Fox debut in the network’s history, reaching nearly 12 million multiplatform viewers with its premiere episode alone.

The series, a co-production between Warners and Fox Entertainment and based on the 2017 Argentinian format, also counts Shay Mitchell among its exec producers. The cast includes Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson and Martha Millan.

Fox has already renewed its key animated franchises Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and The Simpsons as well as The Great North for the 2022-23 season. Scripted drama Fantasy Island was previously renewed for another summer run. The Cleaning Lady will join new arrivals on Fox’s schedule next season including drama Accused and animated series Grimsburg and Krapopolis. Country music drama Monarch, which was slated to air this season, was also pushed to next season.

Still awaiting word are comedy Call Me Kat, animated Duncanville and House Broken, dramas 911 and its Lone Star spinoff, The Resident and fellow rookie Our Kind of People and half-hours Pivoting and Welcome to Flatch.

Keep track of all the broadcast renewals, cancellations and new series orders with THR‘s handy scorecard.