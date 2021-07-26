‘The Code Breaker’ Limited Series Adaptation in the Works

Mark Gordon Pictures has pick up the screen rights to Walter Isaacson’s scientific discovery book The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race.

The Hollywood producer plans a limited TV series about Jennifer Doudna, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist and co-inventor of CRISPR technology, a tool to rewrite and edit human genes, or the code of life.

Simon & Schuster published Isaacson’s latest book in March. Mark Gordon and Beth Pattinson will executive produce the limited TV series adaptation for Mark Gordon Pictures.

The project reunites Gordon with Isaacson after the Hollywood producer earlier optioned the biography Steve Jobs, published in 2011. Gordon went on to produce the 2015 Oscar-nominated film of the same name directed by Danny Boyle and adapted by Aaron Sorkin.

“At a time when science is more in the public eye than ever, it is a privilege to be entrusted with Jennifer’s story and to highlight the life-changing work performed by her and her extraordinary collaborators,” Pattinson said in a statement.

The Code Breaker book follows Doudna and her team hatching technology that can edit DNA known as CRISPR with efficiency and precision to open up a world of medical possibilities. Doudna and her collaborator Emmanuelle Charpentier won the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 2020.

“I am delighted that Mark and Beth are going to make this exciting and inspiring story,” said Isaacson in his own statement.