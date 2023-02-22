Skip to main content
Whoopi Goldberg Boards ‘The Conners’ for Guest Role

The EGOT winner will play a teacher in a forthcoming episode of the ABC comedy.

Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg Courtesy of Timothy White/ABC Entertainment

ABC’s The Conners is adding an EGOT winner to its cast.

Whoopi Goldberg will guest star in an upcoming episode of the comedy. The actress and The View co-host will play a teacher; an airdate for her appearance hasn’t been set.

Goldberg is the latest in a string of high-profile guest stars on The Conners, joining the likes of William H. Macy, Candice Bergen, Matthew Broderick, Juliette Lewis and Patton Oswalt, among others.

Goldberg will play Ms. Glen, Mark’s (Ames McNamara) intimidating music teacher. She also has a complicated history with another member of the Conner family.

In addition to her role as moderator on The View, Goldberg has kept up a busy acting slate in recent years. She has a recurring part on Harlem at Amazon’s Prime Video and has appeared on Star Trek: Picard (reprising her Next Generation role), Godfather of Harlem, The Stand and feature film Till in recent years. She’s also done voice work on animated features Luck for Apple TV+ and My Father’s Dragon for Netflix. She is repped by WME.

The Conners is executive produced by Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

