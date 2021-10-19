‘The Continental’ Rounds Out Cast with Colin Woodell to Star

A flury of actors are checking in to The Continental, the three-part John Wick TV spinoff.

Colin Woodell stars as Winston Scott, the character played by Ian McShane in the John Wick films. Woodell is known for his work in USA’s The Purge TV series.

Other actors joining the cast of The Continental include Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate and Ben Robson. Mel Gibson was previously announced as being part of the series.

The series has Albert Hughes set as its lead director. The Continental centers on a younger version of Winston Scott and takes place in 1975, when the character is pulled back into a world he thought he’d left behind and takes on a harrowing attempt to seize control of the hotel for assassins that plays a central role in the John Wick films.

Lionsgate TV is producing The Continental. Starz, which is owned by Lionsgtate, will air the event series.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward (Wayne) are writing and will serve as showrunners. They executive produce along with John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad and director Chad Stahelski, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

Keanu Reeves leads Lionsgtate’s John Wick film franchise, which has a fourth installment due out May 27, 2022.