‘The Crown’ Controversy: Netflix Adds “Fictional Dramatization” Disclaimer to Trailer Description

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in 'The Crown' season five

Netflix has added a disclaimer on its YouTube account to the description for its trailer of season 5 of hit drama The Crown, highlighting it is a work of fiction.

“Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign,” the disclaimer reads. Previous trailers for the series didn’t come with similar language below them. Netflix has though highlighted the “fictionalized” nature of the drama on social media and on its The Crown landing page.

The company has in the past also emphasized that the show has never claimed to be a purely factual account of events.

However, Judi Dench this week criticized the show for “crude sensationalism.” Netflix’s public pronouncements that it was “fictionalized drama” didn’t go far enough and the company should slap a more explicit disclaimer “at the start of each episode,” she argued.

The Crown producers briefly paused filming when Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, which was followed by an official mourning period in Britain.

Season 5 of the show starts in the early 1990s after the departure of Margaret Thatcher as prime minister, with the relationship between Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles under strain. Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West replace Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor in key roles in the latest season.