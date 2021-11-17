‘The Crown’ Casts Dominic West’s Son as Prince William for Final Seasons

Producers of The Crown have cast their Prince William for seasons five and six of the hit Netflix royal drama, and they haven’t had to look too far to find him.

Senan West, the 13-year-old son of Dominic West — who takes over from Josh O’Conner as Prince Charles — has been cast in the role, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Elizabeth Debicki will play his mother Princess Diana for the final two seasons, replacing Emma Corrin.

The role will mark Senan’s first on-screen appearance.

Other newcomers to the series include Imelda Staunton, who replaces Emmy-nominated Olivia Colman for seasons five and six, with Lesley Manville swapping shoes with Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret, and Jonathan Pryce taking over from Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. Johnny Lee Miller, best known for Trainspotting and Elementary, has also been confirmed as playing former British Prime Minister John Major, whose tenure as leader from 1990 to 1997 will be followed. Gillian Anderson, who played Major’s predecessor Margaret Thatcher for season four, won a Golden Globe for her performance (alongside wins for O’Connor and Corrin).

While not confirmed, it’s widely expected that the next installments of The Crown will cover Diana’s death in 1997, which took place when Prince William was just 15 years old. Morgan has hinted that the sixth and final season could end around 2012, the time of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.