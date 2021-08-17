‘The Crown’: First Look at the New Princess Diana, Prince Charles for Season 5

Here’s a first look at the new royals in The Crown season five.

Below are the first images of the Netflix drama’s new Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki from The Night Manager) and Prince Charles (played by Dominic West from The Affair).

The duo are taking over for actors Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, respectively, who held the roles in season four of the show.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki previously wrote in a statement. “It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from Episode One.”



Previously the production released a first look at the show’s new Queen Elizabeth II, played by Imelda Staunton.

The Crown was at one point expected to end with season five, but Netflix has since confirmed the show will extend to at least a sixth season.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” creator Peter Morgan said in a statement. “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

The Crown season five is expected to premiere in 2022.