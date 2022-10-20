‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer Shows Monarchy in Chaos Amid Netflix Criticism

Netflix has released the trailer for The Crown‘s fifth season, which shows the monarchy in chaos and foreshadows the fate of Princess Diana.

“The royal family is in genuine crisis,” declares Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah) in the trailer (below). While Diana (now played by Elizabeth Debicki) intones, “People will never understand how it’s really been for me, I never stood a chance,” amid shots of the Princess of Wales speeding recklessly in a car and laying inert in a pool.

Diana’s untimely death is not dramatized in the upcoming season, but will occur in the sixth and final season of the Emmy-winning drama that is currently filming (and sources have noted her fatal car crash itself will not be explicitly shown).

The Crown returns amid a perhaps unprecedented level of scrutiny surrounding the show’s accuracy in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the ascension of King Charles III.

Former British Prime Minister John Major, who is played by Jonny Lee Miller in the upcoming season, recently slammed the series as “damaging and malicious fiction” and a “barrel-load of nonsense.” His comments were in response to U.K. media rumors that season five suggests then-Prince Charles wanted to replace his mother on the throne and sought out Major’s support.

Judi Dench has also joined that chorus, writing in a letter to The Times of London that the reported Prince Charles-Queen Elizabeth plot is “both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent,” and asked Netflix to add more explicit disclaimers to the fictionalized drama.

Earlier this week, Netflix took the unusual step of releasing a statement defending the series: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatization, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family — one that has already been scrutinized and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

Here’s the official description of the season: “With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in ’90s Britain. As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order, presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home. Prince Charles (Dominic West) pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana (Debicki), presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy. Rumors circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor. Tensions are set to rise further, as Mohamed Al-Fayed (Salim Daw) arrives on the scene. Driven by his desire for acceptance of the highest order, he harnesses his self-made wealth and power to try and earn him and his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) a seat at the royal table.”

The Crown returns globally on Netflix on Nov. 9.