The CW Plans In-Person Upfront Return

'Legends of Tomorrow': Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner", Caity Lotz as Sara, Nick Zano as Nate, Matt Ryan as Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava and Shayan Sobhian as Behrad.

The CW is the latest network to confirm its plans to hold an in-person upfront presentation in May.

The WarnerMedia-ViacomCBS joint venture will once again hold its presentation the morning of May 19 at the New York City Center Theater in midtown Manhattan, returning to its pre-pandemic tradition. The CW, like the other networks, did not hold n-person events in 2020 and 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Executives and stars from the network will present its 2022-2023 linear and streaming programming slate, capping off the traditional broadcast upfront week.

However, this year’s event will come as The CW’s future remains cloudy. Its parent companies have put the network on the block, and have been holding talks with the local TV giant Nexstar about selling a majority stake. In a memo to staff, CW topper Mark Pedowitz said that the “transformative time in our industry” led ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia to explore their options.

“So, what does this mean for us right now? It means we must continue to do what we do best, make The CW as successful and vibrant as we have always done,” he added. “We have a lot of work ahead of us — with more original programming than ever, this season’s expansion to Saturday night, our growing digital and streaming platforms — and we thrive when we come together and build The CW together.”

Assuming a deal does come together, it isn’t clear what Nexstar’s vision will be for The CW, or what it would mean for the network’s current programming slate.

The CW follows ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal in planning a return to pre-pandemic tradition for the upfront week, with the former set to hold its event at Carnegie Hall, and the latter returning to Radio City Music Hall.

Meanwhile, Fox will move its upfront to lower Manhattan, while Disney is expected to hold its event at a new location while Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall undergoes renovations.