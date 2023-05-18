The CW Sets Acquisition-Heavy 2023-24 Schedule

The CW has released its schedule for 2023-24 — its first since local TV giant Nexstar took controlling ownership of the network — and as expected, it’s light on homegrown shows and features a number of series that began their lives elsewhere.

All American will lead off the week (pending resolution of the writers strike) in its familiar Monday spot, and unscripted staples Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals will remain on Fridays and Saturdays. The rest of the week, however, will be filled by acquisitions that cost less than homegrown original shows, part of Nexstar’s drive to make The CW profitable by 2025. (Under previous owners Warner Bros. and CBS, it never was, nor was it really designed to be.)

Along with All American, which earned an early renewal not long after Nexstar took control of The CW, Walker is set to return at midseason (albeit for a shorter run). The network has yet to decide the fates of three shows — All American’s college-set spinoff All American: Homecoming and DC Comics dramas Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois — but sources say it’s likely that The CW will feature no more than three or four homegrown, original scripted series next season.

All American will pair with 61st Street, a legal drama The CW acquired following its un-renewal at AMC. Tuesday nights in 2023-24 will feature a comedy lineup consisting of Canadian series Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs and Children Ruin Everything (the latter of which also streams on the Roku Channel in the U.S.) and British import Everyone Else Burns. Canadian dramas Sullivan’s Crossing — featuring former CW stars Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson — and The Spencer Sisters, starring Lea Thompson, are set for Wednesdays, and former HBO Max dating show FBoy Island will fill out Thursday nights. Sundays will feature a series of documentaries about the lives of cultural figures ranging from Martin Luther King Jr. to Sam Kinison under the banner I Am.

“This fall, The CW embarks on the first step to become bigger and broader by offering our viewers a wide variety of programming from premium adult dramas to bold comedies and binge-worthy unscripted franchises,” said Brad Schwartz, The CW’s entertainment president, in a statement. “The new CW is now a broadcast network built for a broadcast audience.”

The CW’s schedule is below. All times are ET/PT, and shows new to the network are in italics.

Monday

8 p.m.: All American

9 p.m.: 61st Street

Tuesday

8 p.m.: Son of a Critch

8:30 p.m.: Run the Burbs

9 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything

9:30 p.m.: Everyone Else Burns

Wednesday

8 p.m.: Sullivan’s Crossing

9 p.m.: The Spencer Sisters

Thursday

8 p.m.: FBoy Island encores

9 p.m.: FBoy Island (new episodes)

Friday

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Saturday

8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion

9 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals

Sunday

8 p.m.: I Am