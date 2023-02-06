Chris Spadaccini to Lead Marketing at The CW

The CW has named long-time HBO and WarnerMedia executive Chris Spadaccini as its new head of marketing.

Spadaccini is the latest hire for the network’s new majority owner, Nexstar, which bought a 75 percent stake in The CW from Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global (the latter two each retain 12.5 percent ownership) in August 2022. Spadaccini will have the title of chief marketing officer.

“It is very rare that any company gets to add someone of Chris Spadaccini’s stature to its team,” said CW Entertainment president Brad Schwartz in a statement. “When it comes to marketers who have built and defined legendary brands for decades and created passionate emotional attachment between content and audiences, Chris is a true pioneer and the best in the business. As the broadcast and digital landscape changes at a rapid pace, we are building a dream team with the excitement and experience needed to drive The CW forward. I just wish he could have brought The White Lotus with him.”

Spadaccini spent 20 years at HBO and WarnerMedia, leading marketing campaigns for signature HBO series like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos before being named executive vp marketing at the premium cable outlet in 2016. He rose to chief marketing officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment in 2019 before leaving the company in 2020 amid a restructuring. He most recently was CMO at retail/entertainment company Camp.

“There are exciting changes underway at The CW and I’m thrilled to be a part of the network’s evolution,” said Spadaccini. “I’m looking forward to creating innovative brand experiences that resonate with mass audiences and help accelerate the next phase of business growth.”

Spadaccini will join a network that Nexstar has pledged to make profitable by 2025, likely by paring back original scripted programming to just a handful of shows. The network has also made a deal with the Saudi-financed LIV Golf to air its tournaments, the first big live sports commitment in the network’s history.