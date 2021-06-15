The CW Fall 2021 Premiere Dates Revealed: ‘Walker,’ ‘All American,’ More

The CW has announced its fall premiere dates for its return-to-normal post-pandemic 2021 schedule.

The lineup includes new seasons of Walker, The Flash, Riverdale, Batwoman and All American (which has quietly become the network’s top-rated show in the young adult demo after its previous seasons debuted on Netflix and Supernatural concluded). The Flash will launch with a five-episode crossover event featuring heroes from the other DC universe shows.

There are also new series: The reimagined game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, a new U.S. version of the British reality show Killer Camp and a reboot of the sci-fi mystery drama series 4400.

Perhaps most striking, however, is what’s not on the schedule as many key returning titles are being held until midseason. The Outpost, Stargirl, Roswell, Charmed, Dynasty and In the Dark are not returning until 2022. Also being held are new series Naomi, Kung Fu and the spinoff All American: Homecoming.

While productions are back up and running, the fall shows are expected to have shorter-than-usual runs due to previous pandemic work stoppages.

Here’s The CW’s schedule, which includes programming on Saturday nights as the network is expanding to seven nights a week for the first time.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00PM LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (New Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM KILLER CAMP (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00PM CORONER (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM 4400 (New Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)